Ukraine returns bodies of 501 fallen defenders

As a result of repatriation activities, 501 fallen Ukrainian soldiers were returned to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

In particular, 382 bodies of defenders who died in the Avdiivka direction, 56 fallen soldiers from the Bakhmut direction, 45 bodies of defenders from the Marinka direction, 6 bodies of fallen defenders in the Vuhledar direction, 4 fallen soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction, 7 bodies of defenders who fought in the Luhansk direction were repatriated.

Also, 1 body was returned from a morgue in the Russian Federation.

It is noted that the fallen defenders were returned thanks to the cooperation of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War with the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the Armed Forces of

Ukraine (Central Department of Civil-Military Cooperation), the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other representatives of the security and defense sector of Ukraine.The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions. Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic experts will identify the victims.

After identification, the bodies of our defenders will be handed over to their families for a decent burial.

