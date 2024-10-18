Occupiers are amassing units and trying to seize island sections of Dnipro river in Kherson region, - NGU spokesman Muzychuk

Russian troops are amassing units that they are trying to use to storm and capture certain island sections of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by the spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine Ruslan Muzychuk.

"The activity of reconnaissance drones of the Orlan and Zala types is traditionally quite high in the southern directions. Ukrainian UAV units are counteracting this by destroying the drones, preventing the enemy from fully understanding the state of forces and means," the spokesman said.

Muzychuk also noted that in some places the occupiers are amassing units. In addition, the Russians are primarily trying to use them to storm and capture certain island sections of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

