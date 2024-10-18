He directed Russian strikes on echelons of AFU: Ukrzaliznytsia employee sentenced to life in prison - SSU

An FSB agent who was an employee of the Ukrzaliznytsia station was sentenced to life imprisonment for preparing coordinates for Russian attacks on military and critical infrastructure.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

The man acted in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The main targets of the ruscists were railway junctions used to transport heavy weapons and ammunition to the front line. The occupiers were also interested in places of concentration of personnel and military equipment of Ukrainian troops involved in combat missions.

"SSU CI officers exposed the traitor at the initial stage of his subversive activities and detained him in January this year after documenting his crimes. According to the investigation, the 39-year-old railroader came to the attention of the occupiers because of his comments in pro-Kremlin Telegram channels, where he approved of Russia's war against Ukraine.

See more: Armed forces cars and Ukrzaliznytsia relay cabinets were set on fire: two Russian henchmen were detained in Dnipro and Sloviansk. PHOTOS

After remote recruitment, the agent was in touch with an FSB officer, who was identified by the SSU," the statement said.

During the searches, the traitor's cell phone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized.

The court found him guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

Read more: Participation of DPRK troops in war will not change situation at front - Estonian intelligence