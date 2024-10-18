Zelenskyy: Brigade training in France will arrive in Ukraine in November

Ukrainian soldiers who are training in France will arrive in Ukraine by the end of November.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Strengthening our brigades through reserves. Equipping them with normal, high-quality equipment. Umierov and the President of France visited the place where our brigade is being equipped and trained in France. By the end of November, the brigade will have been in Ukraine," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also noted that France is ahead of other countries in strengthening and manning Ukrainian brigades.

He also added that he had a very good conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. Zelenskyy expressed hope that France would support Ukraine's accession to NATO.

As a reminder, French President Emmanuel Macron recently met with Ukrainian soldiers who are undergoing training in the Grand Est region in eastern France. He also published footage of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training.

