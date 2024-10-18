Zelenskyy: "Victory Plan" is information and ideological space against proposals of Russia or its allies

"The Victory Plan is an "information and ideological space" that Ukraine and its allies should fill with proposals to end the war.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with United News, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

"This 'Victory Plan' is only to strengthen Ukraine [before the second Peace Summit], there is a reason for this. All this is an informational and ideological space. If Ukraine or its allies do not fill it, then it will be completely filled with proposals from Russia or its allies," he said.

Zelenskyy is convinced that any diplomatic passivity in this direction will lead to Russia uniting countries around its ideas, which Moscow "fires like a machine gun through certain countries."