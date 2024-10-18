NATO membership is better than nuclear weapons, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine's accession to NATO is the only guarantee of security for the country.

He said this in the context of Ukraine's nuclear disarmament in 1994 in an interview with United News, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

"I believe that Ukraine should be in NATO, the argument is that during the Budapest Memorandum we gave up nuclear weapons and were guaranteed the security of Ukraine's territorial integrity. If Ukraine had not given up nuclear weapons, it would have been the same "umbrella" that other nuclear powers have," he said.

Read more: Budapest memorandum is not guarantee of security, best guarantees are membership in NATO, - Zelensky. VIDEO

According to Zelenskyy, NATO membership is better than "any weapon, especially such a threatening one."

The president added that "Ukraine gave everything and received nothing" because "the signatories of the Budapest Memorandum did not stop Russia" in 2014.

Read more: Some allies are against Ukraine’s accession to NATO, but they do not offer alternative. There is simply no alternative - Zelenskyy

Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in 1994 after signing the Budapest Memorandum. In exchange for giving up the world's third-largest nuclear arsenal, Ukraine received security assurances from Russia, the United States, and the United Kingdom regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.