Zelenskyy: Countries that did not help Ukraine were not shown secret applications of "Victory Plan"

Countries that did not help Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion were not shown the secret annexes of the Victory Plan.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Ukrainian TV channels broadcast during the United News telethon, Censor.NET reports citing NV.

"The annexes are open and have been handed over today to those countries that specifically have the points to strengthen Ukraine. If a particular country, even our closest partners, does not have this to strengthen us, why do we need to give them the annex? We trust them, but why?" the Head of State said.

Read more: Zelenskyy: "Victory Plan" is information and ideological space against proposals of Russia or its allies

The President emphasized that some countries are interested in reviewing the documents, but they did not provide any assistance to Ukraine during the war, so there is no reason to give them access to these materials.

"Why would they want to see a closed annex on weapons if they are against strengthening Ukraine with weapons?" the President said.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Brigade training in France will arrive in Ukraine in November

He also noted that such countries have a "Victory Plan," but without annexes.