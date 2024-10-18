Fico believes that Zelenskyy’s "Victory Plan" could allegedly provoke World War III

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico says that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "Victory Plan" is "controversial." He doubts that Ukraine's membership in NATO is a good idea.

Speaking after the EU summit in Brussels, where the situation in Ukraine was discussed, Fico expressed support for Ukraine's European integration, Censor.NET reports citing NV.

However, he believes that NATO membership, which is one of the points of Zelenskyy's "Victory Plan," could allegedly provoke World War III.

According to him, this is a controversial plan, so the European Council has not adopted a clear position on this document.

The Slovak prime minister said that he does not like proposals that, in his opinion, provoke open debate, such as Ukraine's accession to NATO or the supply of medium-range missiles capable of hitting targets on Russian territory.