Zelenskyy: Putin’s inclusion of Ukraine’s occupied territories in RF Constitution is serious problem

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers the inclusion of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in the Russian Constitution a "serious problem."

"In any case, we cannot recognize the occupied territories as the territories of the Russian Federation. This is one of the most difficult challenges we face. Everybody understands that what [Russian dictator Vladimir] Putin did, writing some of our territories into his Constitution, is a serious problem," the head of state said in an interview with Ukrainian TV channels broadcast during the United News telethon, Censor.NET reports citing NV.

According to the president, Putin "did not just temporarily occupy the territories, but stole them."

Read more: Zelenskyy: Countries that did not help Ukraine were not shown secret applications of "Victory Plan"

Answering the question whether there is a compromise for Ukraine on returning to the 1991 borders, Zelenskyy emphasized that the territories are temporarily occupied until Ukraine legally recognizes something.

"Until Ukraine does not legally recognize certain temporarily occupied territories, even one village, as Russian, it will remain Ukrainian," the president said.