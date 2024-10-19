Netherlands to supply Ukraine with reconnaissance drones worth more than 42 million euros

The Dutch Ministry of Defense is cooperating with DeltaQuad to supply Ukraine with reconnaissance drones. The Dutch Ministry of Defense will purchase UAVs worth 42.6 million euros from the company.

This is reported on the official website of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, this purchase will be the first concrete step in the implementation of the Action Plan for the supply of drones, which Minister Ruben Brekelmans recently announced during his visit to Ukraine.

The drones to be purchased by the Netherlands for Ukraine are reportedly used for real-time information from the battlefield, intelligence gathering, and surveillance.

The purchase of these drones is part of a €400 million allocation, of which €200 million will be used to purchase drones from Dutch industry.

This purchase is also an incentive to further expand the drone industry in the Netherlands.

According to Brekelmans, this order with DeltaQuad is "an important and concrete step in our action plan."

"Ukraine needs modern drones that can be delivered in the shortest possible time. It is good that our industry can contribute to this," he added.

For his part, DeltaQuad CEO Sander Smets noted that this will be an important step in the development of the drone industry, where international innovation and rapid cooperation between the military, politicians and national industry are essential.

At the same time, for reasons of operational security, no information is provided on the number, types, and delivery schedules of drones.