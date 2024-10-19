Granting Ukraine permission to conduct long-range strikes with Western weapons deep into Russia right now will help prevent advance of Russian troops and seizure of territories - Sybiha

The possibility of Ukraine's use of long-range Western weapons will prevent further advancement of Russian troops, further seizure of additional territories of Ukraine by Russian troops, and further destruction of Ukrainian soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a joint press conference with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot in Kyiv.

Sybiga noted that Ukraine is seeking permission to use Western weapons exclusively against military targets in Russia.

"In our opinion, a decision now on the possibility of Ukraine's use of long-range weapons (deep into Russian territory - ed.) will prevent further advancement of Russian troops, further seizure of additional territories of Ukraine by Russian troops, and further destruction of our soldiers," the minister said.

According to him, the delay in providing critical assistance to Ukraine affected the situation on the battlefield, in particular, contributed to the advance of the Russian side.

"Now we have to avoid this situation. We hope this decision will eventually be made by our allies," the Foreign Minister emphasized.