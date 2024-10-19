More than 100 thousand Ukrainian servicemen trained abroad since beginning of full-scale Russian invasion - General Staff

Since 2022, more than 100,000 servicemen of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have been trained in partner countries.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by Yevhen Mezhevikin, Deputy Head of the Main Department of Doctrine and Training of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In 2022, 2023, 2024, more than 100 thousand servicemen were trained in various areas of training on the territory of partner countries, ranging from basic training, specialists of various types/branches of the military, leadership training, staff coordination, etc. That is, our partners have taken on a very large amount of work," Mezhevikin said.

He also added that cooperation with NATO member states and partners in training the Ukrainian military continues and is developing.

"And this clearly confirms that Ukraine is not alone in the fight against the Russian aggressor," Mezhevikin said.