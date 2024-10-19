War may move to Asia, - French Foreign Minister Barrot about DPRK soldiers in war in Ukraine

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that the decision to send DPRK troops to participate in Russia's war against Ukraine will bring the war to a new scale of escalation and may move it to Asia.

The French foreign minister said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv, Suspilne reports, Censor.NET informs.

"If this were true - and we listen to the opinion of our Ukrainian partners - then I think that if such a decision were made, it would have serious consequences, as it leads the war to a new scale of escalation. And there are risks that this war will move to Asia," Barro said.

At the same time, the Minister believes that the information about the involvement of the North Korean military shows that Russia is having more and more difficulties in the war it has started against Ukraine.

As a reminder, on Saturday, October 19, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot arrived in Kyiv for an official two-day visit.

What preceded it?

On October 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was training ten thousand North Korean soldiers for the war in Ukraine, including infantry.

Earlier, the Washington Post wrote that several thousand soldiers from the DPRK are being trained in Russia and may be sent to the front in Ukraine.

To recap, in early October, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun said that the DPRK could send its military to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in support of Russia's war against our country.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, said that the information about Russia's alleged preparation of DPRK soldiers to be sent to the front in Ukraine was not true.

On October 15, the media reported that on the basis of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian occupation army, the Russians began to form a so-called "special Buryat battalion". It will be staffed by North Korean citizens.

Subsequently, the head of the Defense Intelligence Service, Kyrylo Budanov, said that nearly 11,000 soldiers from North Korea are currently training in eastern Russia to fight against Ukraine. They will be ready for combat as early as November 1.