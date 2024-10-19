DPRK troops’ participation in war against Ukraine should be "red line" for US and NATO, - House Intelligence Committee Chairman Turner in letter to Biden

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Mike Turner, said that the participation of North Korean troops attacking Ukraine from Russian territory or stepping on Ukrainian territory should be a red line for the United States and NATO.

According to Turner, the involvement of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine should be a "red line" for the United States and NATO.

"Why did the Biden-Harris administration fail to inform Congress about the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia? Today I sent a letter to President Biden demanding that his administration provide answers and that the use of North Korean troops against Ukraine should be a red line for the United States and NATO," he wrote.

In the letter, Turner notes that the information about the deployment of DPRK troops, if true, is alarming and indicates an extraordinary escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

"North Korean troops attacking Ukraine from Russian territory or setting foot on Ukrainian territory should be a red line for the United States and NATO. Your administration should make this absolutely clear and unequivocal," the letter reads.

In addition, due to the urgency of this issue, Turner called for an immediate briefing at the House Intelligence Committee on the possible involvement of North Korean troops in the war in Ukraine.

What happened before?

On October 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was training ten thousand North Korean soldiers for the war in Ukraine, including infantry.

Earlier, the Washington Post wrote that several thousand soldiers from the DPRK are being trained in Russia and may be sent to the front in Ukraine.

To recap, in early October, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun said that the DPRK could send its military to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in support of Russia's war against our country.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, said that the information about Russia's alleged preparation of DPRK soldiers to be sent to the front in Ukraine was not true.

On October 15, the media reported that on the basis of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian occupation army, the Russians began to form a so-called "special Buryat battalion". It will be staffed by North Korean citizens.

Subsequently, the head of the Defense Intelligence Service, Kyrylo Budanov, said that nearly 11,000 soldiers from North Korea are currently training in eastern Russia to fight against Ukraine. They will be ready for combat as early as November 1.