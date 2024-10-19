Vladyslav Vlasyuk, the son of Vinnytsia forensic doctor Viktor Vlasiuk, whose 13 apartments and three Tesla cars were found by journalists, works as an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on sanctions policy. Viktor Vlasiuk, a doctor at the Vinnytsia MSEC, also has a joint company, Solar Farmers LLC, with the current head of the Vinnytsia MSEC, Yulia Danylenko. Perhaps this company deals with solar energy, in which case Danylenko's husband conveniently works for Vinnytsiaoblenergo.

This was reported by journalist Yurii Nikolov on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Oboz" launched an investigation into Viktor Vlasiuk, a doctor at the Vinnytsia Medical Examiner's Office. He headed this structure until 2014, and then went down a notch (his position was taken over by Yulia Danylenko, we will return to her later). But he managed to earn enough money to buy three Tesla cars and thirteen apartments. The most expensive of them is a six-room apartment on Instytutska Street in Kyiv with an area of 260 square meters.

And something tells me that from his apartment on Instytutska Street, Viktor Vlasiuk is very close to Bankova Street, where Vladyslav Vlasyuk works as an advisor to President Zelenskyy on sanctions policy. Yes, yes.

I did not see the birth certificates, I was not leaked personal information about the father and son. However, it is known from open sources that our Vinnytsia MSEC member Vlasiuk and the aforementioned MSEC member Yulia Danylenko have a joint company, Solar Farmers LLC (perhaps this is about a solar power plant, Danylenko's husband conveniently works for Vinnytsiaoblenergo).

This Solar Farmers LLC is registered in Kyiv at 28/9 Pushkinska Street, apartment 24. And it is at this address that four non-governmental organizations of the Presidential Advisor are registered in the same office: the Community of Law School Graduates, the Association for the Development of Artificial Intelligence, Lawyers for Ecology, and the Stopbullying Lawyers' Initiative (co-founded by Vladyslav's twin brother Vitaliy).

Against the backdrop of rumors that Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa is a distant relative of the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Setfanchuk (his father was the head of the city hospital in Khmelnytskyi), this prompted me to think that our new elites are qualitatively different from the previous ones. They are no longer the children of oligarchs. They are children of the ISEC. We are witnessing a pure victory of the counter-elite over the elite)))) Although what kind of counter-elite it is))))

Just in case, let me clarify. Presidential advisor Vlasiuk is indeed the son of a Vinnytsia mayor. But the mayor did not earn his apartments thanks to his son, but vice versa. It was the little Vlasiuk who came into their own on their father's fortune, earned by issuing disability certificates. And one of the brothers became Zelenskyy's advisor, and the other is now the deputy head of the Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration.

Again. I do not in any way suspect that Zelenskyy's mandate has somehow helped them build their parental capital. I honestly called them "the children of the MSEC". Because that's where they got their start in life," the journalist said.





