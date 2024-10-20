In Kharkiv direction, 8 combat engagements in vicinity of Vovchansk and Starytsia over last day, enemy losses amount to 125 troops - "Kharkiv" OTG

Over the past day, 8 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. Russian occupants conducted 2 air strikes using 3 combat aircraft. They carried out 33 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 279 times at the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv OTG.

The defense forces adequately respond to the enemy's actions and continue to effectively destroy the manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 125 Russians, including 33 irreversible losses and 92 sanitary losses.

Read more: Russian troops advanced in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions - DeepState. MAP

Also in this area, the enemy lost 43 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed or damaged, including

a tank

5 vehicles;

1 unit of special equipment;

36 UAVs.

Destroyed:

58 shelters for personnel;

1 ammunition storage site.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are in control of the situation and continue to perform tasks to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.