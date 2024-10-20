Issue of allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia will not be resolved before US elections - Le Monde

On Friday, October 18, 2024, US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron failed to reach an agreement at a meeting in Berlin to allow Ukraine to launch long-range strikes with Western weapons on Russian territory.

This was reported by the French edition of Le Monde, Censor.NET informs with reference to Yevropeiska Pravda.

According to the publication's sources, the issue of allowing strikes deep into Russian territory with weapons provided to Ukraine by its allies is one of Ukraine's long-standing demands.

The US and Germany refuse to go down this path to limit the risk of escalation, while the UK and France are more open to the idea.

"The issue remained unresolved on Friday and will not be resolved before the US elections. The only element of rapprochement is that different capitals believe that deep strikes alone will not be enough to ensure Ukraine's greater military success," the publication says.