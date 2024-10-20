Russian army after war will be stronger than today - Cavoli

The commander of NATO forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, believes that regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine, the Russian army will be stronger after it than it is today. He emphasizes the importance of the modernization of NATO forces.

The NATO top general said this in an interview with Der Spiegel, Censor.NET reports.

According to Kavoli, the Russian military draws conclusions from the war in Ukraine, improving its methods of conducting combat operations. He believes that after the end of the war with Ukraine, Russia will have a stronger army.

The general stressed that the Alliance should have no illusions about Russia's military power.

"Russia suffered losses in Ukraine, quite large losses. But the Russian armed forces are learning, improving, and applying the lessons learned from the war. At the end of the war in Ukraine, no matter how it looks, the Russian armed forces will be stronger than today. These forces will be on the border of our alliance. They will be commanded by the same people who already today see us as an enemy, and then will be very angry about the way the war went. That is, we will have an enemy with real capabilities, mass, and clear intentions. That's why we have to be ready and we need forces that will be able to resist him," Cavoli said.

Read more: Syrskyi discusses with NATO Europe Commander Cavoli needs of AFU in ammunition and air defense assets

He called on NATO to quickly prepare for this threat because Russia will be an adversary with serious military potential and "clear intentions."

At the same time, he noted that the Alliance has taken a significant step towards increasing operational readiness, but "there is still a lot of work ahead."

"The armed forces of all Alliance members have significantly increased their operational readiness. Over the past two years, we have taken important steps to modernize our military defense capabilities. Today, tens of thousands of military personnel are ready and can be deployed in just a few days should the worst happen. This is significant progress, but we still have a lot of work ahead of us," said the commander of NATO forces in Europe.

The general added that the Alliance must outmatch the enemy in terms of capabilities, and the speed of modernization is a critical factor.

It was previously reported that NATO intends to create 49 new large units, each of which will have about 5,000 soldiers due to a possible threat from Russia.

Read more: North Korea wants to gain combat experience in war in Ukraine, - NATO PA Chairman Connolly