In North Korean missile shot down in Ukraine, numerous recently produced components of Western production were found - Sybiha
Ukraine has discovered numerous recently produced Western-made components in a downed North Korean missile.
This was announced by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.
"Outrageous. A recent examination of the North Korean KN-23/24 missile shot down in Ukraine revealed numerous recently produced Western-made components," he wrote.
He also urged "allies to respond decisively, strengthen sanctions and export controls, strengthen our air shield."
