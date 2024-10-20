In North Korean missile shot down in Ukraine, numerous recently produced components of Western production were found - Sybiha

Ukraine has discovered numerous recently produced Western-made components in a downed North Korean missile.

This was announced by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

"Outrageous. A recent examination of the North Korean KN-23/24 missile shot down in Ukraine revealed numerous recently produced Western-made components," he wrote.

He also urged "allies to respond decisively, strengthen sanctions and export controls, strengthen our air shield."

