ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10079 visitors online
News
6 233 40

In North Korean missile shot down in Ukraine, numerous recently produced components of Western production were found - Sybiha

У збитій в Україні північнокорейській ракеті знайшли західні деталі

Ukraine has discovered numerous recently produced Western-made components in a downed North Korean missile.

This was announced by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

"Outrageous. A recent examination of the North Korean KN-23/24 missile shot down in Ukraine revealed numerous recently produced Western-made components," he wrote.

He also urged "allies to respond decisively, strengthen sanctions and export controls, strengthen our air shield."

Read more: Sybiha to visit Turkey: special attention will be paid to "Victory Plan"

Author: 

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (362) rocket (1604) Sybiha (269)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 