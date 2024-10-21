59 out of 116 "Shaheds" destroyed, 45 more lost in area, missiles failed to be shot down - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of October 21, 2024 (from 08.00 p.m. on October 20), the enemy is attacking Ukraine with missiles of various types, "Shahed"-type strike UAVs and drones of an unspecified type.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

Fixed air targets

As of 09:30 a.m., the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 119 enemy air attack vehicles:

1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile (from the territory of Crimea);

1 Kh-35 guided missile (from the airspace in the Black Sea);

1 Kh-31P guided missile (from the airspace in the Black Sea);

116 enemy UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia).

The air attack is repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

How many targets were shot down?

The Air Force reported that it has confirmed the downing of 59 enemy UAVs in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Poltava regions.

In addition, 45 Russian drones were lost in the area. Up to 10 enemy UAVs are in Ukrainian airspace.

There are several UAVs hitting the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. Combat work is ongoing! The information is being updated, the Air Force command added.

