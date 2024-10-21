The Russian authorities are sending people from other countries to fight against Ukraine. In the Kherson region, in particular, natives of Cuba, who have received Russian citizenship, are fighting on the side of the Russian invaders.

This is reported by Meduza, citing photos from the Russian propaganda agency TASS, Censor.NET reports.

The pictures show artillerymen of the 52nd Brigade of the Russian Airborne Forces fighting in the Kherson region.

Among those in the photo is Cuban Pierre-Antoine Zubizarreta. It is noted that he received Russian citizenship and signed a contract for service.

Earlier, the Cuban authorities reported the disclosure of a human trafficking network whose members recruited Cubans to be sent to the frontline in Ukraine on the Russian side.

Cuban authorities also announced the arrest of 17 people involved in the recruitment of young Cubans to serve in the Russian army.

It was reported that Cubans agreed to fight against Ukraine in exchange for 200 thousand rubles ($2400). This is more than 100 times the average monthly salary in the country, which is $17.

According to media reports, the preparation of most Cuban citizens who become Russian military officers takes place in Tula, Russia.

