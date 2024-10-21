Trump prepares to seize power even if he loses election - Politico

US presidential candidate Donald Trump is preparing to cancel the election results if he loses.

According to Censor.NET, Politico reports that he is preparing to cancel the election results.

According to the publication, Trump has already made such an attempt. But 2024 is not 2020. For now, Trump's path to achieving his goal is more extreme.

Tim Heaphy, who led an investigation into Trump's attempts to challenge the election results at a special House committee on January 6, said that "the threat remains."

"First, Trump doesn't have some of the tools he threatened to use four years ago to undo the transfer of power. Today, the military and the Department of Justice are accountable to Joe Biden," the article says.

Read more: Trump has advantage over Harris on Russia’s war in Ukraine, WSJ poll shows

Also, to win the election, Trump needs allies to help him undo his defeat. Reversing Harris's victory will require a huge amount of help from Republican influencers in state houses and Congress. Some of them rejected him 4 years ago, Politico notes.

Trump's first attempt to use the mechanism of American democracy prompted real action by Congressional Democrats. Changes to the voting law after Trump's 2020 attempt were aimed at linking vote counters, election officials, and even Congress to the results certified by state governments, which theoretically makes it more difficult to rig elections.

"But Trump is heading into the 2024 elections informed of his inability to overturn the results four years earlier. And his incentive to gain the power and protection of the White House is likely stronger than ever: if he loses, Trump faces an avalanche of criminal proceedings that could last the rest of his life. If he wins, they are likely to disappear," the newspaper writes.

"No one knows exactly how Trump will attack the electoral system in 2024. What will he do this time?" - Representative Jamie Raskin (Democrat from Maryland) said on January 6.

Read more: Harris changes campaign strategy amid concerns about Trump’s success - Reuters

Trump's plan

Legislators, congressional investigators, party officials, election officials, and constitutional law experts have described what Trump's plan would look like:

He would increase distrust of the election results by making unsubstantiated or exaggerated claims of widespread voter fraud and launching unlikely lawsuits challenging enough ballots to swing the election in key states;

Rely on friendly county and state officials to prevent the certification of election results - a futile exercise that will nonetheless spur a campaign to pressure elected Republican legislators in state houses and Congress;

Call on allies in swing state legislatures controlled by the GOP to appoint "alternative" presidential electors;

Rely on congressional Republicans to support these alternative electors-or at least reject the Democratic electors-when they meet to confirm the result;

Trying to get Harris stripped of 270 Electoral College votes, which would move the election to the House of Representatives, where Republicans likely have enough votes to elect Trump as the next president.

"Some of the necessary ingredients for this extraordinary campaign are already in place. Trump has already embarked on a clear mission to stir up as much uncertainty as possible about the outcome of the election. He claims that the only way Harris can lose is if Democrats cheat, despite no evidence that any significant fraud occurred in 2020 or 2024. Obedient allies have picked up on these reports," Politico notes.

Read more: US elections can give new impetus to ending war in Ukraine - Stoltenberg

The publication suggests that Trump and his allies will not make a concerted effort to undo his election defeat. Harris's landslide victory will make it harder for Trump to win over Republicans.

Election observers, elected leaders, and some Trump allies agree on one thing: on election night, no matter what the results show, how many votes remain uncounted, or how many advisers tell him otherwise, Donald Trump will declare himself the winner.

"And from there, he could launch a risky but plausible plan to overturn the legitimate election results and take the White House," the publication concluded.