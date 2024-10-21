Case of "LPR" leader Pasichnyk on organization of forced mobilization is sent to court

Prosecutors of the Luhansk Regional Prosecutor's Office have filed an indictment against the leader of the "Luhansk People 's Republic" Leonid Pasechnyk on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war.

The Luhansk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The investigation established that in pursuance of a joint criminal plan with the top political leadership of the Russian Federation, the accused adopted a number of legally void laws and bylaws to ensure the forced general mobilization of Ukrainian citizens... Subsequently, men are forcibly sent to fight against Ukraine as part of the regular troops of the Russian Armed Forces without appropriate combat training," the statement reads.

The prosecutor's office emphasizes that the leader of the "LPR" violates the requirements of Articles 4, 8, 51, 147 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of 12.08.1949, Article 23 of the Hague Convention relative to the Laws and Customs of War on Land of 18.10.1907.

He has been put on the wanted list.

As Censor.NET previously reported, on July 1, 2024, the leader of the "LPR" Leonid Pasichnyk was found guilty of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, committed by a group of people by prior conspiracy, as well as of collaboration, and sentenced to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.