US announces new $400 million aid package for Ukraine
The United States has announced a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced by Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin during a visit to Kyiv.
"Under the leadership of Joe Biden, the United States continues to increase this support for Ukraine. Today I would like to announce the allocation of the President's $400 million aid package for ammunition, military equipment and weapons for Ukraine," he said.
Austin's visit to Kyiv on October 21, 2024
As a reminder, on October 21, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv on a visit.
