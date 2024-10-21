ENG
US announces new $400 million aid package for Ukraine

The United States has announced a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced by Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin during a visit to Kyiv.

"Under the leadership of Joe Biden, the United States continues to increase this support for Ukraine. Today I would like to announce the allocation of the President's $400 million aid package for ammunition, military equipment and weapons for Ukraine," he said.

Austin's visit to Kyiv on October 21, 2024

As a reminder, on October 21, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

In Kyiv, Austin met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

