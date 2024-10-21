6 678 13
Javelin, ammunition for HIMARS, armored personnel carriers and shells: Pentagon reveals contents of new $400 million aid package for Ukraine
The Pentagon has revealed what exactly is included in the new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine. The package includes ammunition for HIMARS missile systems, shells, armored personnel carriers, and more.
This was reported by the US Department of Defense in a letter sent to the media, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, the new US aid package to Ukraine includes:
- Ammunition for HIMARS missile systems;
- 155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition, as well as 60-mm, 81-mm, and 120-mm mortar systems and their shells;
- TOW anti-tank missiles and Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;
- M113 armored personnel carriers;
- satellite communications equipment, small arms and ammunition, grenades and training equipment, equipment and ammunition for demolition operations;
- equipment for the protection of critical national infrastructure;
- spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training, and transportation.
On Monday, October 21, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv.
