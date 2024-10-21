India returns 85 of its citizens recruited by Russia for war against Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

India has returned home 85 of its citizens who were recruited by Moscow into the Russian army and sent to the war against Ukraine.

This was stated by the Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs of India Vikram Misra, IndiaTV reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the returned Indians were fraudulently drafted into the Russian army. Misri noted that India is working to return at least 20 more of its citizens who remain in the Russian army.

"Our diplomats are in close contact with intermediaries in the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense on the issue of Indians who have been illegally or otherwise recruited into the Russian army. This issue has been discussed at the highest level, including by Prime Minister Modi and President Putin," said the Indian Foreign Secretary.

In addition, he added that New Delhi also managed to return the bodies of the dead Indians who fought against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.

In mid-September, it was reported that India had secured the release of 45 of its citizens who had been illegally forced to join the Russian army and fight against Ukraine.

Russia's recruitment of mercenaries for the war in Ukraine

Earlier, Forbes wrote that Russia is actively recruiting citizens of other countries for the war against Ukraine. The list of countries from which Russia recruits mercenaries includes at least 21 countries.

In particular, the aggressor country recruits Nepalese and citizens of some African countries.