Latvia reports activity of Russian military aircraft near its borders

Last week, Latvia spotted various types of Russian military aircraft near its airspace. To respond to the potential threat, NATO aircraft carrying out a patrol mission took to the air.

This is reported by Delfi, citing data from the National Armed Forces of Latvia, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Latvian military, three flights of NATO air policing missions were carried out last week alone to respond to a potential threat.

As noted by the Latvian Armed Forces, such air objects are invisible to civilian radars. Only military radars can detect these aircraft.

"In such cases, it is impossible to identify the object, so the only way to establish its origin is visual identification, which is carried out by fighter jets patrolling the Baltic region," the statement said.

Read more: One of largest microelectronics manufacturers in Russia announces suspension of operations after UAV attack