About 22 thousand people have already applied to recruitment centers, - Ministry of Defense

Last week, recruitment centers in Ukraine received 956 new applications. In total, 21,910 people have applied to the centers since the beginning of their work.

The relevant figures were announced by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As of Monday, October 20, 21,910 people have applied to the centers. Of these, 5,415 are already being considered as candidates for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Over the past week, the centers received 956 new applications. 185 people have moved to the stage of consideration as potential candidates.

The Ministry of Defense noted that Kharkiv region is the leader in the number of appeals for the entire period (17.3%). It is followed by Dnipropetrovska region (15.9%), Kyiv (14.9%), Zaporizhzhia region (12.8%) and Lviv region (11.7%).

The Ministry reminded that there are already 44 recruitment centers in Ukraine. The ministry also added that recruitment centers do not issue subpoenas, and all consultations are confidential.

