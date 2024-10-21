Ukrainian factories now produce some of best UAVs in world - Austin

Ukraine produces some of the best drones in the world.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said this at a meeting with Ukrainian students, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

Austin recalled that Ukrainian soldiers, at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, organized ambushes on Russian tanks in the Kyiv region with Molotov cocktails in their hands. Ordinary citizens also took part in such ambushes.

"In Ukraine's booming defense industry, Ukrainian factories are now producing some of the best UAVs in the world. And experienced Ukrainian air defense troops are protecting our military and families. And your soldiers have shown incredible skill," the US Secretary of Defense added.

Read more: By the end of year, Ukraine will receive $4-5 billion for its own drone production, - Zelenskyy

He also explained why the United States continues to support Ukraine in the war.

"Ukraine is important to US security for four obvious reasons. Putin's war threatens European security. Putin's war challenges our NATO allies. Putin's war attacks our shared values. Putin's war is a frontal assault on the rules-based international order that keeps us all safe," Austin said.