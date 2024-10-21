US is preparing separate financing package for production of Ukrainian drones worth $800 million, - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a separate financial package from the United States for the production of Ukrainian drones.

He said this in an evening address, Censor.NET reports.

The President reminded that on October 21, the United States announced a new defense package worth $400 million.

He added that another separate package is being prepared - funding for the production of Ukrainian drones, $800 million.

"Ukraine is grateful for this support. We need to ensure that despite any political threats in the world, Ukraine can consistently defend its sovereignty and independence. This will definitely happen. Every meeting with partners is a conversation, in particular, about the defense industry," Zelensky said.

