Explosions ring out in Sumy: City is under attack by "Shaheds"

On the morning of October 22, explosions are heard in Sumy. The city is being attacked by Russian "Shaheds".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Suspilne.Sumy".

"Sumy, stay in shelters. There are enemy drones within the city," the press center of the Air Force Command reported.

The air alert has been in place in Sumy region for over 12 hours.

As a reminder, on the night of October 22, Russian invaders conducted an air strike on a private residential sector of Sumy, killing three people, including one child.

Also on the morning of October 22, the enemy attacked a residential apartment building and critical infrastructure facilities.