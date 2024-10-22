134 combat engagements in frontline over last day. 46 of them were in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly restraining the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting maximum losses on the enemy.

Shellings of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, as well as 82 air strikes, including 136 GABs. In addition, it fired more than four thousand times at localities and positions of our troops, 154 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Sumy, Khotyn, Basivka, Richky, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Bytytsia, Hnylytsia, Yunakivka in Sumy region; Lozova in Kharkiv region; Terny, Pazeno, Maiske, Toretsk, Illinivka, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Kalynove, Yantarne and Kurakhove in Donetsk region; Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Hostilities in the east

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued assault operations, with a total of three combat engagements taking place. Fighting took place in the vicinity of Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, five enemy attacks took place over the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vyshneve and Lozova.

The enemy attacked in the Lyman sector 14 times. He tried to advance near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Makiivka, Torske and Terny.

The enemy attacked three times in the Siverskyi sector, including Verkhniokamianske, Pereizne and Bilohorivka.

With the support of aviation in the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers attacked Chasiv Yar. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy made three attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 46 offensive and assault actions of the aggressor near Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Krasniy Yar, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove and Mykhailivka. The enemy was actively using aviation.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 26 attacks in the areas of Hirnyk, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Dalne, Katerynivka, Zoriane, Hostre and Antonivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, according to updated information, the enemy attacked our positions 12 times in the direction of Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka and Zolote.

Situation in the south and north

Over the past day, Ukrainian positions in the Orikhivsk sector were attacked near Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, our defenders repelled four attacks, and the enemy was unsuccessful.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Operation in the Kursk region

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are continuing their operation in the Kursk region. Over the past day, the enemy launched 41 air strikes in Kursk region, using 68 guided aerial bombs, and fired 260 times at populated areas.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers are actively inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces carried out nine strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons and hit two bridges.

In total, the losses of Russian invaders amounted to 1350 people over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized eight tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, 34 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, two air defense systems, 71 operational and tactical UAVs, 77 vehicles and 20 units of occupiers' special equipment.

