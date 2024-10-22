42 out of 60 "Shaheds" destroyed, 10 lost locally, several more flew to Russia and Belarus - Air Force

On the night of October 22, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine with "Shahed" UAVs and drones of an unspecified type.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

How many drones did the enemy launch?

As noted, 60 enemy UAVs were detected in Ukrainian airspace during the night (launch areas: Kursk, Yeysk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

How many "Shaheds" were managed to destroy?

According to the Air Force, 42 enemy UAVs have been confirmed downed in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions.

"Most of the attack UAVs were shot down in Sumy region. Unfortunately, as a result of the attack, there are dead and injured in the region, we express our condolences to the families," the statement said.

In addition, as noted, 10 Russian drones were lost in the area. One UAV flew to Belarus, three more flew back to Russia. One enemy UAV is in the airspace of Ukraine.

"Combat work is ongoing! The information is being updated," the Air Force said.

As reported, in the evening of October 21, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with Shaheds. Censor.NET also reported that 25 "Shaheds" were shot down over Sumy region. In the morning, the enemy attacked a high-rise building and critical infrastructure facilities.