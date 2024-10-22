ENG
Ruscists struck at night in Dnipro, there were damages

At night, the Russian occupiers shelled Dnipro. Windows and doors were damaged in two private houses.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

"It was loud in Dnipro at night. As a result of an enemy attack, windows and doors were smashed in two private houses," he said.

According to him, the enemy also continued to attack Nikopol district with kamikaze drones in the evening, there were attacks from artillery and "Grad" MLRS.

The enemy fired at Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivska and Myrivska communities.

No one was killed or injured, the head of the RMA added.

