More than $450 thousand seized from head of MSEC in Mykolaiv region. Her son has Russian passport - SSU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers conducted searches of the head of the MSEC in Mykolaiv region, during which they seized over $450,000 and a collection of jewellery.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

For example, during searches at several addresses, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional MSEC and her son, a medical school intern, were found to have over USD 450,000 and a collection of jewellery. Her son's Russian passport, which was obtained at the former Russian Consulate General in Odesa, was also seized.

"At the same time, according to the investigation, during 2015-2023, the head of the MSEC declared income totalling about UAH 2 million. In order to conceal her illegal income, the official registered three apartments for her son. In 2023, the official registered her and her son's disability group 2 to receive additional benefits and social payments from the state," the statement said.

The issue of serving the official a notice of suspicion and choosing a measure of restraint is currently being decided.

According to the SSU, her son had obtained the citizenship of the aggressor country before the start of the full-scale war.

"Most of the seized money and jewellery was found in the apartment of her son, a medical intern," the SSU said.





















Corruption in the MSEC

On 5 October, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the State Medical Expertise Commission in Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the "Servant of the People" party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the chief doctor of the regional forensic medical examination commission since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, 7 October, the Pechersk District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.

On 10 October, Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetiana Krupa, resigned at his own request from the post of head of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has announced that it will conduct a second full check of the declaration of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Centre for Medical and Social Expertise.

