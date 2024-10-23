Ukrainian soldiers liberated territories in Lyptsi district of Kharkiv region - "Khartia"

Last week, the next phase of the operation in the north of the Kharkiv region, which lasted several months, ended. The Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to liberate another area of ​​territory in front of Lyptsi.

Volodymyr Degtyarev, the representative of the public relations service of the 13th brigade of the operational assignment of the "Khartia" NGU, said this on the air of the "Espresso" TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

Lyptsi is a strategically important area, because when the "Charter" brigade entered the Kharkiv region in May of this year, we met the enemy during their offensive already on the outskirts of Lyptsi, from where we managed to knock them out. In fact, all these months we continue to push them, together with friendly units, further north, to the border. Another phase of the major operation, which lasted several months, ended last week. The defense forces managed to free another area in front of Lyptsi," Dehtyarev said.

According to him, now Ukrainian soldiers managed to seize the initiative in the north of the Kharkiv region and step by step to liberate Ukrainian land.

"Indeed, the specifics of certain actions depend very much on the area. If you open the map and look at the area surrounding Lyptsi, you can see large fields, between which there are forest areas, plantations, and forest strips. Therefore, the main battles are fought for these forest areas, because there is no point in building any defense zones in the open area," he explained.

The main task for the soldiers is to perform certain actions in order to be able to seize the initiative by surprise, go in, seize a bridgehead in the forest belt, and move on, this is exactly what happened during the liberation of the last territories, Dehtiarev added.

Earlier, the brigade commander of the 13th National Guard "Khartia" brigade, Colonel Ihor Obolenskyi, stated that the offensive of the Defense Forces in the Kursk Region somewhat reduced the intensity of the fighting in Lyptsi, Kharkiv Region.