DELTA system coordinated more than 50 drones at NATO exercises - General Staff of AFU

At the largest NATO exercise on the use of unmanned systems in maritime operations - REPMUS 24 - the Ukrainian military coordinated the work of more than 50 unmanned vehicles of various types (underwater, sea, land and air) with the help of the DELTA combat system.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"During the exercise, DELTA was also able to connect and receive location data from Rheinmetall's Robotics-L, a German 'robotic dog'. This four-legged robot, thanks to its mobility, is able to accompany soldiers in difficult terrain, perform various tasks and help protect them from mine obstacles." , - the message says.

The exercises took place near the Troy Peninsula in Portugal from September 9 to 27. The military has practiced using drones for a number of tasks, including anti-submarine warfare, neutralizing sea mines and protecting critical underwater infrastructure.

"During the exercises, the DELTA system was integrated with other combat systems, which made it possible to exchange data and distinguish between "own" and "enemy" forces. This significantly improved the management of operations and increased the level of coordination of the actions of the participants in the maneuvers," the General Staff added.

Read more: Rutte: NATO Security Assistance Command for Ukraine will start working by end of year