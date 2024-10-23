My priority as head of EU diplomacy will be issue of Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine - Kallas

The next head of the European Union's foreign policy department, Kaja Kallas, said that strengthening EU security and resolving Russia's war against Ukraine will be her priorities in her new position.

Kallas reported this in written answers to members of the European Parliament, cited by the Reuters agency, Censor.NET reports.

The former prime minister of Estonia noted that European security is deeply personal to her as a native of a country that has long told others that "Russia's imperialist dream has never died."

"My short-term priority should be solving urgent global problems: Russia's war against Ukraine and strengthening the security and defense of the EU," she stressed.

Read more: We do not have "plan B" in case of Ukraine’s defeat, - Prime Minister of Estonia Kallas

According to Callas, the EU must also remain "at the forefront of humanitarian efforts" in the Middle East and work "with all players to support the achievement of a just and comprehensive peace."

She noted that countries from the "axis of evil" pose special challenges.

"Countries such as Russia, Iran, North Korea, and partly China seek to use interdependence as a weapon and exploit the openness of our societies against us. We must be ready for this," Kallas added.

It will be recalled that the former prime minister of Estonia, Kaya Kallas, who was nominated by European leaders in June for the position of the new EU high representative for foreign affairs, will replace Josep Borrell in this position.