Russian Federation launched record number of kamikaze drones in Ukraine in September and is likely to surpass this number in October, - British intelligence

In September 2024, Russia launched more than 1,300 kamikaze drones into Ukraine. This is the largest number of drones launched in a month since the start of the full-scale invasion.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the intelligence report of the British Ministry of Defense.

According to British intelligence, given the current indicators, it is almost certain that Russia will exceed this figure in October 2024.

"It is unclear whether Russia will be able to maintain this level until the end of 2024. However, Russia is almost certainly expanding its capabilities to conduct large-scale drone attacks against Ukraine, supplementing supplies from Iran with increased domestic production," the report says.

The British Ministry of Defense also notes that Russia uses its drones against many targets, including energy infrastructure, given their ability to strike deep into Ukrainian territory, putting pressure on the Ukrainian air defense system.