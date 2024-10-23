Russia envisages using nuclear weapons in response to aggression against Belarus, - Russian Defense Minister Belousov

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said that Russia's state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence allows for the possibility of using nuclear weapons in response to aggression against Belarus as a member of the Union State.

This is reported by the Russian Interfax news agency, Censor.NET reports.

According to Belousov, Russia's state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence is "adapted to the new military-political realities" and, accordingly, provides for the possibility of using nuclear weapons in the event of an attack on Belarus.

"Changes in the military-political situation have made it necessary to clarify the foundations of the Russian Federation's state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence. And its adaptation to new realities. In particular, it provides for the possibility of using nuclear weapons in response to aggression against Belarus as a member of the Union State," he said at a meeting of the board of the defense ministries of Russia and Belarus in Minsk.

Earlier, dictator Vladimir Putin chaired a meeting of the Security Council's permanent meeting on nuclear deterrence and expanded the list of conditions under which Russia could use nuclear weapons.

He proposed, in particular, to consider a massive air attack by non-nuclear means, including drones, as a basis for a nuclear strike.

