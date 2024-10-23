General Staff: 79 combat engagements took place in frontline, most intense in Pokrovsk direction near Selydove

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., the number of combat engagements along the frontline has increased to 79. The occupiers continue to use aviation, in particular, GABs, and carry out attacks in all directions of the east and south, especially in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

The enemy does not stop using artillery and aviation on the territory of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The areas of Kliusy, Liutivka, Tymofiivka, Basivka, Senkivka, Volodymyrivka, Leonivka, and Vidrodzhenivske came under enemy fire. Moreover, enemy aircraft struck in the vicinity of Luhivka, Malushyne, and Velyka Pysarivka, dropping seven guided missiles.

According to the available information, the Russians conducted 19 air strikes on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using 27 GABs.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Four combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv direction today. Our troops repelled three Russian attacks near Vovchansk, another battle is still ongoing.

Our troops repelled two invaders' assaults near Pishchane and Vyshneve in the Kupiansk direction. Four more battles are taking place near Kruhliakivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Lozova. The enemy launched an air strike near Kupiansk.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully attacked in the areas of Hrekivka and Terny. It also conducted air strikes in the areas of Tverdokhlibove and Lyman.

One battle is ongoing in the area of Hryhorivka in the Kramatorsk direction, where the enemy is trying to advance to the positions of Ukrainian defenders. The enemy also launched an air strike with unguided missiles in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops three times in the areas of Toretsk and Nelipivka.

The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk direction. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked in the vicinity of Selydove 15 times, 10 attacks were repelled, and fierce fighting is ongoing. The enemy also made nine attempts to storm Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Sukha Balka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar and Krutyi Yar, three firefights are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove direction, three firefights continue in the areas of Zoriane and Katerynivka. Sixteen enemy attacks have already been repelled by our defenders in the areas of Novodmytrivka, Kreminna Balka, Hostre, Dalne and Antonivka.

In the Vremivka direction, three enemy assaults continue near Novoukrainka and Zolota Nyva, and another enemy attack near Bohoiavlenka has already been repelled.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, one enemy attack was successfully repelled by our defenders near Novodanylivka. The invaders are actively using aviation in the area of Mala Tokmachka, where the enemy has already dropped 13 bombs.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our defenders repelled one attack, while the enemy launched an air strike with free-flight aerial rockets near the town of Lvove.