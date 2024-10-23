BRICS Summit Declaration demonstrates that grouping does not have unified position on Russian aggression against Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on the final declaration of the BRICS summit in Kazan, in particular, drawing attention to paragraph 36 on Ukraine, in which the summit participants only recalled their own national positions, their commitment to the goals and principles of the UN Charter, as well as peaceful settlement and diplomacy.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

"We believe that this text actually shows that Russia failed to "export" its neo-imperialist views on changing the world order and global security architecture through aggression against Ukraine to the BRICS summit participants," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Moscow's attempts to impose the idea of an allegedly alternative position of the so-called "Global South" on Russian aggression against Ukraine have failed once again.

Read more: MFA: Publications in foreign media about Ukraine’s alleged readiness to make concessions to aggressor are manipulation

"The Declaration demonstrated that the BRICS as an association does not have a single position on Russian aggression against Ukraine. We are convinced that this is due to the support of the vast majority of these countries for the goals and principles of the UN Charter, as also stated in the declaration. Such support is incompatible with supporting aggression or changing borders by force, and therefore incompatible with supporting Russia and its aggressive war against Ukraine," the commentary reads.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the BRICS summit, which Russia planned to use to split the world, has once again shown that the world majority remains on the side of Ukraine in its desire to guarantee the establishment of a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace based on respect for international law and the UN Charter, including the principle of territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders.

"We recall that the only way to achieve this is through the Peace Formula. We call on all countries that stand on the side of international law, not the right of force, to join its implementation," the Foreign Ministry summarized.

Read more: Terrorist Russian PMCs cause irreparable damage to stability and security of African countries, - MFA of Ukraine

As a reminder, on October 22, 2024, the BRICS summit began in Kazan, with 22 leaders participating, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the same time, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva canceled his trip due to a head injury he received shortly before the summit.

On October 23, the media reported that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had arrived in Kazan for an unannounced visit to participate in the BRICS summit.

In its turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was damaging the reputation of the UN.

It also became known that on October 23, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Kazan, Russia, to participate in the BRICS summit .