Expansion of IAEA missions on key substations of Ukrainian NPPs is signal that attacks on these facilities are unacceptable - Ministry of Energy

The presence and visits of IAEA missions to facilities that are critical to Ukrainian nuclear power plants is the response of the international community, the civilized international community, to the nuclear terrorism that Russia has organized by shelling such facilities.

According to Censor.NET, Deputy Energy Minister Roman Andarak said this on the air of the United News telethon.

"These visits are a signal to the world that this infrastructure is really important and that an attack on this infrastructure is really an attack on international nuclear safety and radiation safety. This is the reason why experts visit these power plants: to emphasize their importance, to record the damage that has been done there," he said.

In addition, Andarak expressed hope that these visits will be one of the important signals that the international community does not allow further attacks on this infrastructure.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine has identified seven substations important for the supply of power from nuclear power plants covered by the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) missions.