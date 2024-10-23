Biden on providing Ukraine with $20 billion loan from Russian assets: "Tyrants will be held accountable for damage they have done"

US President Joe Biden has announced a $20 billion loan to Ukraine, which is to be reimbursed from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

"As part of the G7 package, the United States is announcing today that we will provide Ukraine with $20 billion in loans that will be repaid from the interest earned on immobilized Russian sovereign assets. This means that Ukraine can get the help it needs now without burdening taxpayers. These loans will support the people of Ukraine as they defend and rebuild their country. And our efforts make it clear that tyrants will be held accountable for the damage they have caused," the US President said in a statement released by the White House.

Biden added that this is another reminder to Vladimir Putin that the world is united for Ukraine, and the United States and our G7 partners will continue to support them every step of the way.

As a reminder, on June 14, 2024, at the G7 summit, the leaders agreed to provide about $50 billion to Ukraine. The funds will be serviced and repaid from future profits generated from frozen Russian sovereign assets in the European Union and other jurisdictions.