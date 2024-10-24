Over last day, 148 combat engagements registered. Enemy attacked in 10 directions - General Staff

The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Shellings of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities using one missile, as well as 89 air strikes, including 154 GABs. In addition, it carried out more than 4,000 attacks, 86 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems and engaged more than 1,500 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Malushyne, Mohrytsia, Shalyhine, Luhivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Bezruky, Kozacha Lopan, Lyptsi, Sheviakivka, Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Kupyansk, Antonivka, Dalne, Tverdokhlibove, Terny, Lyman, Chasiv Yar, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Oleksandropil, Kurakhove, Katerynivka, Antonivka, Bohoiavlenka, Shakhtarske, Rozdolne, Novopil, Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, Lvove.

Hostilities in the east

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked nine times near the cities of Vovchansk and Tykhe.

In the Kupyansk sector, nine attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Pishchane, Kruhliakivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova, Vyshneve and Pershotravneve.

The enemy attacked in the Lyman sector 12 times. They tried to break into our defense near Hrekivka, Terny, Novomykhailivka, Torske and Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers attacked five times in the areas of Stupochky, Bila Hora and Hryhorivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy made six attacks towards Toretsk and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 38 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Selydove, Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Sukha Balka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Krutyi Yar, Myroliubivka, Krasnyi Yar and Mykhailivka. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selydove. The enemy was actively using bombers and attack aircraft to attack the area.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 34 attacks. The occupiers were most actively trying to advance near Katerynivka and Kreminna Balka. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Antonivka, Novodmytrivka, Novoselydivka, Kostiantynivka, Zoriane, Hostre and Dalne, and actively used aviation.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made five assaults on our positions in the areas of Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka and Zolota Nyva.

Situation in the south and north

In the Orikhivsk sector, one unsuccessful enemy attack was repelled by our defenders during the day near Novodanylivka.

Four times, the invaders tried unsuccessfully to force the units of the Defense Forces out of their positions in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. Enemy aircraft continue to raze villages and cities to the ground. Over the past day, Russian aircraft conducted 38 air strikes with 55 GABs on their own territory.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia directions were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two enemy control points, three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and five enemy artillery systems.

In total, the losses of Russian invaders amounted to 1240 people over the past day. Ukrainian troops also destroyed 2 tanks, 25 armored combat vehicles, 45 artillery systems, two MLRS, 108 operational and tactical UAVs, 69 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment.

