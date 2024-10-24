Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 50 Shaheds, two Kh-22 and two Kh-59 missiles: 40 attack UAVs were shot down - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of October 24, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with two Kh-22 cruise missiles (from Tu-22M3 aircraft over the Black Sea), two Kh-59 guided air missiles (from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation), and 50 Shahed 131/136 attack drones. Anti-aircraft defense destroyed 40 drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

The enemy launched shock "Shahed" from Oryol, Kursk, and the temporarily occupied Crimea.

What did the air defense shoot down?

The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces.

As of 8:30 a.m., the downing of 40 enemy UAVs in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava and Chernihiv regions has been confirmed.

In addition, 7 more Russian drones were lost in location, 2 were returned to the airspace of the Russian Federation and Belarus, and one drone remains in the airspace.

Enemy missiles, as reported in the Air Force, did not reach their targets.