Procurement of projectiles for Ukraine is on schedule, - Prime Minister of Czech Republic Fiala

The goal of purchasing more than half a million artillery shells for Ukraine will be fulfilled this year, and the supply of ammunition will continue next year.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to DW, this was stated by the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala.

Germany, along with the Netherlands and Denmark, is one of the biggest donors to this project, the dpa agency notes.

Fiala is waiting for the continuous continuation of deliveries next year, but the Czech Prime Minister did not give specific terms.

Currently, 15 countries of the European Union and NATO have promised to allocate about 1.6 billion euros to purchase up to 800 thousand ammunitions from third countries.

Other participants contribute to the Czech initiative in other ways, including helping with the transportation of shells. Details of where the weapons are purchased are kept in strict secrecy.

In addition, the head of the Czech government condemned the possible joining of North Korean troops to the Russian war of aggression, calling this step unacceptable.

"This shows what a danger regimes like those in North Korea or Iran pose to the whole world, the coexistence of peoples and the international order based on rules," the Prime Minister emphasized.

It will be recalled that Fiala previously reported that Ukraine receives tens of thousands of ammunition every month.

