Lubinets called for exclusion of Russian Federation from UN Security Council: Its presence contradicts common sense

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, calls for the exclusion of Russia from the permanent membership of the UN Security Council, as its presence there "contradicts common sense."

He wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia's presence in the UN Security Council contradicts common sense," Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman reminded that the UN was founded in 1945 to unite the efforts of states to solve global problems and create a more peaceful and stable world. The organization consists of dozens of divisions and affiliated international organizations that really contribute to the fulfillment of the mission.

"However, one of the key bodies, the UN Security Council, includes a country that started the world's biggest war since the Second World War! At the same time, we see that the UN Secretary-General arrived in the same country the other day. What a signal this sends to the world ?" - noted Lubinets.

He emphasized that the deep concern of the UN and some international partners will not be able to restore a just and stable peace when "at the control panel" is someone who seeks to destroy any order in the world.

"I call for the exclusion of the Russian Federation from the permanent members of the UN Security Council," Lubinets summarized.

It will be recalled that earlier the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, called for expanding the composition of the UN Security Council, canceling the right of veto for any state and expelling from the organization any member participating in an "illegal war", such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine