Poland will hand over rest of MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine when it "fills the gaps" in its own air defense system - Ambassador Lukasevich

Poland will be able to send about 10-15 more of its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine when it "fills the gaps" created by the transfer of these planes to Kyiv. This Warsaw needs help from NATO allies.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by the temporary representative of Poland in Ukraine, Pyotr Lukasiewicz, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Warsaw is preparing various aid packages for Ukraine, and over the past two years, Poland has transferred spare parts and MiG-29 aircraft.

"We were actually the first to call on the Allies to provide you with something heavier than the Javelins - tanks, MiG-29s, and older aircraft. Now the question is how to ensure that we 'fill in the gaps' - there is such a military term," Lukasevich emphasized.

The diplomat said that Poland still has about 10-15 such aircraft, which are still used as part of air defense.

As of today, according to him, Warsaw is carrying out a large-scale transformation of the Air Force, buying new products from partners - F-16 and F-35 aircraft.

At the same time, he noted that the process is still ongoing, so the country cannot afford to "lose even this dozen MiG-29s, because we will feel unprotected."

"Having a strategic goal of supporting Ukraine, we call on allies both bilaterally and at the NATO level to help us fill the gaps that the transfer of MiGs will create. In essence, this means that our allies should send several squadrons of other aircraft to Poland to give us time to build up our own capabilities so that we can hand over the MiGs that Ukrainian pilots need so much," Lukasevich added.

It will be recalled that earlier the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, stated that Poland had transferred about 400 tanks to Ukraine and was considering the possibility of transferring MiG-29 aircraft.