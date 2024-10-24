The US president could allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons, such as Aramaic tactical missiles of the ATACMS system, against targets on Russian territory.

As Censor.NET informs, The Washington Post writes about it.

As the publication notes, the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden, will remain in power for another 76 days after the election. This period of taking office of the new president is called "lame duck".

"A lame duck, but not idle. As far as Ukraine is concerned, it would be wise for him to use this time of the "intertsarism" as an opportunity to change the course of the war," the publication says.

During this time, Biden could allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons, such as Aramaic tactical missiles of the ATACMS system, against targets on Russian territory, the authors of the publication note.

Previously, the US president did not support such an idea, but Putin's "nuclear baton" has so far turned out to be empty, and Biden could find justification for this step, WP believes.

The current American president could refer to the practice of scorched earth, which Moscow uses to destroy Ukrainian energy and other civilian targets, which gives Kyiv legal and moral grounds to defend itself.

"Washington can and should do more to help Ukraine protect itself from new attacks on the energy infrastructure that will cause Ukrainians to freeze this winter," the author notes.

Biden could also mention in the motivating part about the strengthening of hybrid attacks of the Russian Federation on the territory of NATO. It is a targeted strategy of sabotage, the use of drones and EW against civilian aviation in Europe, as well as contract killings. NATO representatives believe that Russia is also a looming threat to underwater Internet cables.

Until now, "Washington was biting its nails" trying to formulate a defense strategy. The time has come to show that the Kremlin will face the consequences of its actions, the publication notes.

"It is important that there is an appropriate price for certain actions. All this should not go unnoticed and unpunished," said Camille Grand, a former French high-ranking NATO representative at the European Foreign Affairs Council.

Even small changes in favor of Ukraine could hinder Donald Trump's attempts to force Kyiv to submit to Moscow.

According to journalists, Britain and France are likely to support permission to strike on the territory of the Russian Federation, and after that, Germany could start supplying Taurus missiles - high-precision ammunition with a range of 500 km, which can penetrate bunker fortifications.

Read more: US does not allow Ukraine to use its weapons deep into Russia - Kirby